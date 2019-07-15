Three from Hendersonville arrested, charged after kids & drugs found locked in U-Haul

COCKE COUNTY, T.N. — Three people from Hendersonville, Tennessee have been arrested and charged with multiple crimes after the Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over a U-Haul box truck in Cocke County and found children locked in the back, WLOS reports.

Authorities received a call from a bystander who had seen several small children being locked in the back of a white U-Haul at a Welcome Center.

Troopers reportedly stopped the truck and found three children, all under the age of 8, inside the back of the U-Haul.

Lakista Williams has been charged with 3 counts of child endangerment; 2 counts of possession of schedule 2; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eric Larue, 38,  has been charged with 3 counts of child endangerment; no license; 3 counts of child restraint (seat-belt); and failing to maintain lane of travel.

Willie Green Jr., 40, has been charged with 3 counts of child endangerment and simple possession of schedule 6.

