HONOLULU — A dog was found buried in the sand and severely sunburned in Hawaii, according to the rescue group PAWS of Hawaii.

They have named the dog Leialoha. The animal rescue group said in a Facebook post that Leialoha was swollen, sunburned and missing 90 percent of her fur.

She is now on the mend at a foster home.

Hawaii News Now reports that Honolulu police are looking for the person who left Leialoha buried in the sand.