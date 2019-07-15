Summer feeding program serves thousands in Alamance County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY -- The cafeteria at Broadview Middle School is busy even in the summertime.

Each day, the staff has thousands of kids to feed.

Alamance-Burlington School System Child Nutrition Director Pam Bailey says the summertime is hard for many students because they don't get meals. So the school system steps in each year to fill the void.

"Our concern is what are they eating during the summer if they don't have that nighttime meal?" says Bailey. " What are they eating during the summer? If those are the only two meals they are getting during the school year who's providing a meal for them in the summer?"

For the last several years, the Child Nutrition Department not only prepares the meals but delivers them, too. They take hot meals to local camps and churches and some neighborhoods.

Bailey says they provide food to area camps, churches and neighborhoods. They serve breakfast, lunch and sometimes snacks.

Since early June there have been thousands. According to Bailey, "So far we've done 20,000 lunches, 549 second lunches, 11,856 breakfasts, and 5,96 snacks."

With thousands more added each day!