Stokesdale man arrested after leading authorities on chase in Randolph County; suspect ingested drugs during pursuit

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Stokesdale man was arrested Sunday after leading authorities on a chase.

At about 6:30 p.m., Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Patrol responded to the intersection of Bell Simmons Road and Southmont Drive in reference to a call about reported possible drug activity in the area.

A deputy observed the reported black SUV sitting in a driveway, pull out of the driveway, and go towards Bell Simmons.

The deputy followed and observed multiple traffic violations.

The deputy stopped the vehicle just prior to the intersection of Bell Simmons and U.S. Hwy. 220 Bus. The vehicle came to a stop in the middle of the roadway.

As the deputy approached the driver’s side of the vehicle on foot, he observed a man driving and two passengers in the vehicle.

The vehicle then fled south on 220 Bus. The deputy pursued the vehicle south on 220 Bus.

Communications advised that the vehicle had been reported stolen from High Point earlier in the day.

Spike strips were deployed on Interstate 73 at the McDowell Road off-ramp, but the driver of the vehicle swerved onto the shoulder to avoid them, driving directly toward other responding officers and narrowly missing them.

The vehicle then re-entered the roadway and again began traveling north on I-73. The vehicle began swerving between cars nearly causing numerous collisions.

The vehicle then went off of the right side of the roadway passing several vehicles at a high rate of speed on the shoulder of the interstate.

The pursuit continued onto the exit for Interstate 74 heading towards High Point.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol had a trooper standing by at Interstate 85 and I-74 to assist.

The trooper deployed stop sticks and the vehicle swerved right to miss the stop sticks and narrowly avoided striking the trooper.

During the pursuit, communications received a call from a passenger inside of the vehicle advising that he was attempting to get the driver to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused.

The pursuit continued and deputies were able to stop the vehicle prior to entering downtown High Point and the suspect was taken into custody.

The driver was identified as 39-year-old Stone Pinehill Lester of Stokesdale.

A passenger told police that Stone had eaten heroin, methamphetamine, and Xanax during the pursuit.

Stone was taken by EMS to Randolph Health for evaluation.

While at Randolph Hospital, Stone received Narcan.

Once Stone was medically cleared, he was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where the Magistrate found probable cause for the following charges: three counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, misdemeanor resisting public officer, careless and reckless driving to endanger, exceeding posted speed and driving while license revoked.

Stone was also served numerous other orders for arrest and outstanding warrants. He received a total secured bond of $140,000 and a first appearance was set for July 15 in Randolph County District Court.