× Shooting at ‘field party’ in Mebane injures teen

MEBANE, N.C. — A shooting at ‘field party’ in Alamance County early Sunday morning injured a 17-year-old boy, according to a press release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 12:45 a.m., deputies responded to a shots fired call at the intersection of Christy’s Lane and Bo Fuller Road in Mebane.

Upon arrival, deputies reported a large number of cars and people leaving the scene. It is unknown how many people attended the party or when it started.

Witnesses reported hearing several shots fired. The shooter has not been identified.

While still on scene, deputies were told that a 17-year-old boy walked into the emergency room at Alamance Regional Medical Center with a non-life-threatening wound to his leg.

Deputies interviewed the victim who stated he was dancing when he was hit. The victim stated he was taken to the hospital by ‘someone’ who was at the party.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident and request anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at (336) 570-6300