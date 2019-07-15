Person killed after car crashes into building in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A person died after the car they were driving crashed into a building in Greensboro Monday morning.

The crash happened on West Gate City Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. when the car crashed into the Vertellus building across from the Coliseum.

A security guard told FOX8 he heard the wreck and it sounded like a "massive boom." He also saw someone trying to run over and open the doors and get to the person inside.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

Westbound Gate City Boulevard had been closed for several between Coliseum Boulevard and Patterson Street but has since reopened.