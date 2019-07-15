Panera Bread opening at Cone Hospital

Posted 6:14 pm, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 06:13PM, July 15, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Panera Bread is opening Tuesday at Moses Cone Hospital, the News & Record reports.

The bakery-cafe is opening at the hospital’s atrium.

The cafe was built as part of the Cone Health Women’s & Children’s Center project.

The $100 million project will bring women’s services to Moses Cone Hospital from Women’s Hospital.

Hours for the cafe are 6 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

As part of the grand opening, for every $5 gift card redeemed at the new Cone Hospital Panera location before July 30, Panera will donate $1 to the Caring for Each Other Fund at Cone Health. The fund helps employees in crisis.

