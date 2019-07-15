× North Carolina wild horse killed after getting tangled in wire

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A mare ran head first into unmarked wire and died instantly, according to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.

They say their herd manager received a call around 6 a.m. on Saturday about a horse tangled in wire and the mare was buried respectfully in a secluded spot around where she died.

The mare was the mother of Rosie, a foal born at the end of March this year. The other mares are incredibly attentive and protective, the CWHF says.

They will be keeping a close eye on her and helping her to carry out her mother’s legacy in the wild.

There was not any human involvement in the accident.

The accident happened when the horses were chasing each other around, CWHF says.