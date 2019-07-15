North Carolina high school basketball player is playing in the East-West All-Star Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Being in the East-West All-Star Game is the perfect ending to Lyrik Thorne’s high school career.

This Ledford High School star broke the school scoring record that stood for 20 years and the Davidson County scoring record that stood for 40 years.

Her game changed over four years, but her commitment to becoming the best player she could never did.

Her hard work has paid off with the invitation to the prestigious East-West game and a college scholarship to Catawba College.

She finished her career ranked 13th all-time in scoring for the State of North Carolina.