MAN WANTED: Eden man wanted in kidnapping, shooting considered ‘armed and dangerous’

EDEN, N.C. — Authorities are looking for an Eden man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ who is wanted in connection to a kidnapping and a shooting, according to a news release.

Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Jesse Wayne Edwards, 37, of 124 Cornet Drive, held a man at gunpoint and demanded to be driven from 1879 Oregon Hill Road in Ruffin to 711 Morgan Road in Eden. Edwards was angry about an incident that had happened at that location earlier.

The man took Edwards to the residence. Once there, Edwards fired five shots from a rifle from inside the kidnapping victim’s vehicle at the home. Edwards then told the victim to drop him off at the bridge at N.C. 14 in Eden. The man then contacted the sheriff’s office.

Around 10:30 p.m., Eden police responded to the Morgan Road address in reference to shots fired into the residence. Upon arrival, officers found one female victim had been struck in the leg and had already been taken to UNC Rockingham in Eden.

Police investigators identified the female victim as Pamela Dawn Lucas, 34, of Stoneville. Lucas is in stable condition and her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. There were no other reported injuries as a result of the shooting.

Edwards was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, larceny of a firearm, assault by pointing a gun and first-degree kidnapping.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Edwards is asked to call 911 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.