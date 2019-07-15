Man wanted after assault in a Winston-Salem Walmart parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winston- Salem, N.C. -- Winston-Salem Police are looking for a man accused of assaulting a woman in a Walmart parking lot Friday evening.

The woman, who didn't want to be identified, told FOX8 the assault happened at the location off Parkway Village Circle.

She said a man approached her at her vehicle, lifted her dress above her back and shoved her towards the car.

The woman says she yelled at the man and shoppers nearby confronted him while she got in the car and locked the doors.

Police say the man walked away before officers arrived.

“I’m just shocked and surprised something like that would happen during the day like with tons of people being around,” said Gwyneth Goobreau, a shopper.

Shoppers hadn't heard about the assault but say it's a good reminder to be aware of their surroundings.

“Be careful, look around me. A lot of times before opening my car I look around, make sure there’s no one that’s spooky or intimidating to me,” said Darlene Richter, a shopper.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336)-727-2800.