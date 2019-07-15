Man killed in hit-and-run while walking across East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro

Posted 6:30 am, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 06:33AM, July 15, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. —  A man was killed in a hit-and-run while he was walking across East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro Sunday night.

Sixty-year-old Billy Pope of Greensboro was walking across the intersection of Cone and Sands Drive when he was hit.

The vehicle failed to stop at the scene and Pope died as a result of his injuries on scene.

Police are asking the public to call the police department if they have any information on this case.

