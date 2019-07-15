Local shelters at capacity for summer; how you can help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Local animal shelters have some tough decisions to make now that they’re at capacity.

Employees at the Davidson County Animal Shelter said this happens every year.

Brian Smith and his daughter Christa were only planning to look at the dogs up for adoption at the Davidson County Animal Shelter Monday.

Instead, they now have a new member of the family who stole their hearts.

“She pretty much chose us and made it easy,” Brian Smith said.

Their new pup is one of the lucky ones.

“I was shocked that there were so many here and that it was full,” Smith said.

Smith’s referring to the sign on the front door that says the shelter is full.

Shelter volunteer Mindy Faircloth says this is the sad reality of summer.

People away on vacation are less likely to adopt or they use the shelter as a cheap form of boarding.

Unfortunately, those animals end up being euthanized.

“Pets aren’t disposable," Faircloth said. "They’re supposed to be a part of your family."

While the shelter does not have a foster program, its rescue partners do and could always use your help if you’re not ready to adopt.

More fosters and volunteers will ease the burden on local shelters.

“They can get them more exposure. They can get them vetted and help place them into proper homes that will take care of them,” Faircloth said.

Davidson County is not the only shelter in the area with this problem. Shelters throughout the Triad are also experiencing a crisis.

If you aren’t ready to adopt or foster, these shelters could always use volunteers.