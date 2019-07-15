Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The City of Greensboro is making room for a new senior center.

Currently, Smith Senior Center, located on Fairview Street, is the only facility of its kind operated by Greensboro Parks and Recreation.

So many people attend the center in a month, there’s no room to add classes.

“We have been busting at the seams here at Smith for several years now. We are reaching 6,000 to 7,000 visits a month,” said Jennie Matkins, Greensboro Parks and Recreation senior services coordinator.

The City of Greensboro is in the process of re-purposing Trotter Recreation Center to cater to more seniors.

“It's currently having some renovations done. It’s scheduled to reopen in January, and when it reopens it will be the city`s second senior center operated by Parks and Recreation,” Matkins said.

“I think that's awesome because everyone is not able to come to Smith. And if that`s an area [where] it’s closer to their home, that will afford them the opportunity to do some of the fun things that we do here as well,” said Yvette Bailey, a Smith Senior Center volunteer.

Most of the amenities offered at Trotter will be the same as those offered at Smith with a few exceptions.

Trotter Recreation Center does not have an indoor pool, but it will have a computer lab.

Smith Senior Center does not have a computer lab.

The City of Greensboro is also rebranding its senior centers.

Both the Smith and Trotter locations will be referred to as "active adult centers" in the future, and instead of serving people 55 and older, the age will drop to 50 and older.