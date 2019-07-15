FOX8’s Lindsay Tuman relives her first summer job scooping ice cream

Posted 9:13 am, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:01AM, July 15, 2019

The FOX8 Morning News is taking a trip back in time to summer when the anchors and reporters were teenagers.

Lindsay Tuman spent some of her summers as a teenager behind the counter at an ice cream shop, scooping up some delicious treats.

She tried her hand again at Smitty's Homemade Ice Cream in downtown Burlington.

Some scoops came out better than others, but with a little bit of laughter and a lot of sprinkles, she had a great time. And the ice cream at the end of the shift made everything even better!

