Durham dad drowns while trying to rescue his children at Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. — A Durham man died on Sunday at Wrightsville Beach while trying to rescue children, WECT reports.

Johnny Lee Vann Jr., 35, was unable to be resuscitated by emergency workers, town officials say.

Around 4 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the Beach Access 43 area.

Vann was trying to save several of his children when he experienced trouble in the water, eyewitnesses told officials.

