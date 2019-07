× Decorated Fort Bragg soldier dies in combat operations in Afghanistan

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – A Special Forces company sergeant major has died during combat in Afghanistan, the Army Times reported.

James G. “Ryan” Sartor, 40, was killed Saturday during combat operations in Faryab Province. He died from injuries from enemy small arms fire, according to a Defense Department release.

Sartor was from Teague, Texas, and was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group in Fort Carson, Colorado.