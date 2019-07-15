Davie County man creates his own ‘local Smithsonian Museum’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. – To say Nate Smith is a collector would be a major understatement.

“I collect everything you could think of that is old,” said Smith, who can trace his collecting bug back to his childhood.

From toys to tools, you name it, he’s got it.

From kitchen gadgets, cookware to scales of all sizes, you’d be hard press to find anywhere else.

“Just any odd thing I like,” Smith said. “I reckon it’s just my museum.”

Friends call Nate Smith’s museum the “local Smithsonian,” but Smith just calls it home.

Smith doesn’t give public tours, but you’ll often find him out and about searching for more odd stuff.

