Boxing legend, Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker, dies after being hit by vehicle in Virginia Beach

Posted 9:15 am, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:33AM, July 15, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 8: Pernell Whitaker, trainer of Zab Judah, speaks at a press conference to discuss their upcoming Super Lightweight World Championship Unification Fight with Amir Khan at ESPN Zone At L.A. Live on June 8, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Norfolk native and boxing legend, Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker, 55, died Sunday evening after being hit by a vehicle in Virginia Beach, WTKR reported.

A family member confirmed to News 3 that the Olympic gold medal winner and four-weight world champion was killed in the 10 p.m. crash.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that allegedly struck Whitaker stayed at the scene and is cooperating with officers.

Whittaker was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2006 — and is considered by many to be one of the greatest fighters of all time.

