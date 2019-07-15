× Boxing legend, Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker, dies after being hit by vehicle in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Norfolk native and boxing legend, Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker, 55, died Sunday evening after being hit by a vehicle in Virginia Beach, WTKR reported.

A family member confirmed to News 3 that the Olympic gold medal winner and four-weight world champion was killed in the 10 p.m. crash.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that allegedly struck Whitaker stayed at the scene and is cooperating with officers.

Whittaker was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2006 — and is considered by many to be one of the greatest fighters of all time.