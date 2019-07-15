× Bowman Gray driver arrested at track, charged with assault

A frequent driver at Bowman Gray Stadium was arrested Saturday following an alleged altercation that ensued just before the night of races began, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Amber Lynn Burchette, 20, of Walkertown was apprehended by Winston-Salem Police at 6:35 p.m. and charged with simple assault.

According to Lt. J.S. Doss, Burchette — a Sportsman Division driver at Bowman Gray — was arrested at the track.

The incident occurred at 5:05 p.m. at Bowman Gray, Doss said.

According to Doss, the incident is considered a “domestic violence issue” and Burchette is being held without bond.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office website, Burchette has a court date set for today.

“The victim went to the magistrate’s office and swore out a warrant, and officers went back down to the track,” Doss said. “They picked her up, arrested her without any incident.”

Loren Pinilis, the public relations director at the track, declined to comment and cited his lack of knowledge on the incident.