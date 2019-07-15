× Asheboro man charged with assault with a deadly weapon, strangulation

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Asheboro man was arrested and charged with several charges including assault by strangulation and assault with a deadly weapon, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The release says deputies responded to the US 220 Business South area in reference to an assault on Sunday.

Michael Tarell Smith, 18, of Asheboro, assaulted a victim and threatened to kill others at a house, deputies say.

While deputies were headed to the house, they were told that Smith had left.

The release says Smith was headed back to the residence and turning around at a business on US 220 Business South when a deputy performed a traffic stop and detained the driver.

While searching the vehicle, two handguns and one rifle were found along with magazines bullets and casings, deputies say.

Deputies also say Smith was arrested and taken to Randolph County Detention Center.

When he got there, the release says he was charged with felony assault by strangulation, two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, felony second-degree kidnapping, felony discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, felony discharging a firearm on educational property, six counts of felony gun on educational property, felony breaking and entering to terrorize/injure, misdemeanor assault on a female, and misdemeanor communicating threats.

No bond was given and a first appearance was set for Monday in Randolph County District Court, deputies say.

After the incident, deputies interviewed the victims.

The release says it was discovered that Smith assaulted a victim the first time at Southwest Randolph Middle School.

After taking the victim home, Smith assaulted her again an forced her back into the vehicle by strangling her, the release says.

According to deputies, Smith then took her to Southmont Elementary School and assaulted her again during an argument.

After that, he took her back to a home, entered illegally and unplugged the home phone so no one could call 911, deputies say.

The release goes on to say that the victim tried to hide in the bathroom, Smith broke the door down, assaulted her again, left the home and yelled that he would kill the others in the house.