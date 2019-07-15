× 3 people, including teen, found stabbed inside northwest Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police are investigating after three people, including a 13-year-old, were found stabbed inside a northwest Charlotte home early Monday morning, WSOC reported.

Officers responded to the stabbing call just after 2 a.m. on North Linwood Avenue, near Brookshire Boulevard and Interstate 85.

Authorities said when they got to the house, they found two adults and a teenager with stab wounds. MEDIC took all three people to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials told WSOC the incident appears to be a domestic issue and officers are not looking for any other suspects.

No other information has been released.