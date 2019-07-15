3 people, including teen, found stabbed inside northwest Charlotte home

Posted 6:48 am, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 08:58AM, July 15, 2019

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police car (WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police are investigating after three people, including a 13-year-old, were found stabbed inside a northwest Charlotte home early Monday morning, WSOC reported.

Officers responded to the stabbing call just after 2 a.m. on North Linwood Avenue, near Brookshire Boulevard and Interstate 85.

Authorities said when they got to the house, they found two adults and a teenager with stab wounds. MEDIC took all three people to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials told WSOC the incident appears to be a domestic issue and officers are not looking for any other suspects.

No other information has been released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.