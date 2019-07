× Woman killed by overhanging tree during late night boat ride

WETUMPKA, Ala. — An overhanging tree fell on an Alabama woman and killed her on Saturday during a midnight boat ride, according to WVTM.

The victim, 32-year-old Krista Danielle Elliott, was the only passenger on the boat.

The man operating the boat was reportedly uninjured.

The investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is ongoing.