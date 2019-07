× Woman dies skydiving in South Carolina, officials say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. – A woman died in a skydiving accident Sunday afternoon at Skydive Carolina in Chester County, officials said, WSOC reports.

Emergency officials said she was jumping with a group.

The 911 call came in as a “hard landing” and she died at the scene.

No further information has been released.

