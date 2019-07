× Two men shot at a home in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two men got out of a car, shot at a home in High Point and then got back in the car and left on Sunday, according to the High Point Police Department.

Police say the home is in the 1,000 block of Cassell Street.

A shots fired call came in at 12:52 p.m. and police investigated the scene, the HPPD says.

Police say no one was killed or injured.