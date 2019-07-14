Pottery Barn releasing special “Friends” collection this summer

Posted 1:45 pm, July 14, 2019

(Getty Images)

“Friends” may be leaving Netflix in 2020, but fans will still have a way to enjoy their favorite cast of 90s characters.

In celebration of the show’s 25th anniversary, Pottery Barn will release a special “Friends” collection on July 30.

Of the specialty items assembled, Pottery Barn is re-creating the apothecary table from the episode “The One with the Apothecary Table”

“Could we BE any more excited?” the store said in a Facebook post.

