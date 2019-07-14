Police: Excessive speed, drug use factors in fatal Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after four people were ejected in a deadly crash on Brookshire Boulevard early Sunday morning, WSOC reports.

The single-car crash happened around 2:45 a.m. near Beatties Ford Road and Interstate 77.

CMPD said their investigation revealed a 2019 Audi Q5 was being driven at a high rate of speed on Brookshire Boulevard when it crashed into the grass median and flipped.

The driver and three passengers were ejected from the car during the crash.

Authorities said Christian Keon Lanier, 21, died on scene and MEDIC transported three others to the hospital, two of which were in critical condition.

Police said excessive speed played a part in the crash, drug use is suspected and none of the occupants in the car were wearing seat belts.

⚠️Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes due to a fatal crash⚠️ pic.twitter.com/IWS0KWlnGA — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 14, 2019