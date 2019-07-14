× Police arrest one robbery suspect in Greensboro, still looking for other 3

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police arrested one of four suspects involved in a robbery on Sunday, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

A GPD news release says Greensboro police responded to a call at 3808 West Gate City Boulevard to a robbery of Shooters Sports Bar that started around 2:15 a.m.

Police say four people there say they were robbed and no descriptions were given about what was taken.

The suspect vehicle had four people inside, it stopped on Business 85 and the suspects fled, police say.

John Lewis Rogers, 32, was arrested by police on an outstanding warrant for arrest.

Police say they are still looking for the other three suspects.

High Point police, the highway patrol and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

High Point police brought in a K9 unit as well, police say.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000