× North Carolina man wins $1 million from Powerball ticket

RALEIGH, NC — A customer who bought a Powerball ticket at a Kill Devil Hills convenience store in the Outer Banks won $1 million from Saturday’s Powerball drawing, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The lucky winner bought the ticket for $2 and the ticket matched the winning numbers, 13-23-32-35-68, beating the odds of 1 in 11.6 million.

The drawing also produced a $50,000 win in North Carolina from a ticket bought through the Online Play feature on the lottery’s website.

The two winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.

The Wednesday jackpot will reset to $40 million or $29.5 million in cash.