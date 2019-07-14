Father killed, daughter’s leg amputated in jet ski accident

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. — A father and daughter were on Lake Wedowee in Alabama riding jet skis on Sunday when they crashed together, according to Sgt. Chad Pete of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, WBMA reports.

The father, 53, died in the accident and the daughter, 17, had her leg amputated in the crash.

She was flown to a Georgia hospital and her condition is unknown right now.

ALEA Marine Patrol units investigated the accident around 9 a.m.

