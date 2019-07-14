× Man arrested after masked suspects break into NC home, tie-up and rob family, authorities say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A suspect in a home invasion Sunday has been brought into custody at the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, WBTV reports.

Four to five suspects, wearing masks, forced their way into a home after midnight, according to the five victims in the home.

Before tying the victims up, at least one suspect with a reported gun demanded the victims give them money and drugs.

The house’s owner was stabbed in the head and beaten with brass knuckles.

At one point, one of the suspect’s masks was removed enough for one of the victims to recognize the person wearing it, who the victim says is Donal Blevins, a person he was familiar with.

One of the victims called 911 after the suspects had fled the house with stolen items.

Detectives working with the sheriff’s office found Blevins at about 10 a.m. on Sunday, obtained a warrant and found evidence linking him to the crime.

Blevins has been charged with felony first-degree burglary, felony assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felony first-degree kidnapping, felony second-degree kidnapping and felony larceny.

The investigation is ongoing.