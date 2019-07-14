× Krispy Kreme offering new birthday cake doughnut and dozen deals to celebrate their birthday

Krispy Kreme turned 82 yesterday and to celebrate, they’re offering a special birthday cake batter doughnut.

The doughnut, which is topped with sprinkles and coated in strawberry icing, will be available in select stores across the country starting on Monday and ending on July 21.

Krispy Kreme is also celebrating next Friday with a new dozen deal: buy one dozen glazed doughnuts and get the next dozen for $1.

Participating locations include: Burlington, Charlotte, Durham, High Point, Raleigh and, of course, Winston-Salem where the company was founded on July 13, 1937.