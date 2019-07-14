× Kohl’s now accepting Amazon returns even without a box

Online shopping is convenient for everything except for the returns. Trying to find a box, print the label and driving to the package store can be a hassle.

Now, you can take your Amazon returns to Kohl’s and you don’t even need a box. The retailer will pack it up and ship it for free, WTVD reports.

Drop off your Amazon items on your way to replacing the kids’ worn-out socks and shoes or find immediate replacements for what you’re returning.

Eligible items are accepted whether or not they’re still in the original package and regardless of your reason for return.