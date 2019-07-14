Illegal casino in Randolph County shut down after raid

TRINITY, N.C. — Alcohol Law Enforcement agents and Randolph County deputies raided an illegal casino in Trinity on Friday, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

The NCSBI says the raid happened at 62 Blue Arcade .

Gregory Seabolt, a Randolph County sheriff, asked for ALE’s assistance after members of the community made numerous complaints.

25 game machines, cash and documents were seized in the raid.

Felony gambling charges are expected next week.