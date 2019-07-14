Deputies volunteer to landscape cancer patient’s yard in Florida

NAPLES, Fla. — Deputies in Florida helped a cancer patient make her backyard beautiful.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Bureau Cpl. Dean Peck recently took flowers to a family friend in Naples, Florida who is battling an aggressive cancer, a CCSO Facebook post says.

Peck knew that one of her favorite pastimes was sitting in her yard and enjoying nature, so he mentioned to CCSO Warrants Sgt. John Gogia that he wanted to help her spruce up her yard.

Sgt. Gogia immediately offered to help and spread the word to friends and coworkers.

Fifteen volunteers showed up on Saturday with a pressure washer and 10 bags of mulch they purchased themselves.

They spent over three hours turning the yard into an oasis by spreading mulch and pressure washing the house and brick pavers.

