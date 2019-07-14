× Bill would require feds to only buy American flags made in U.S.

WASHINGTON — Two senators – a Democrat and a Republican – are sponsoring a bill that would require the federal government to buy flags made in America with 100 percent American materials, WSOC reports.

U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, introduced the legislation, dubbed the All-American Flag Act.

Currently, the federal government is only required to buy flags made from 50 percent American materials, according to Brown’s office.

“American tax dollars should go to American-made products that support American jobs, especially when the product is a symbol of our nation,” Brown said.

In a statement, Collins said the “flag serves as a symbol of our identity, resolve and values as one people.”

“To honor its significance, the federal government should only use flags entirely manufactured in the United States,” the statement read.