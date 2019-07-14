A chimp at the North Carolina Zoo is expecting a baby

Posted 11:13 am, July 14, 2019, by

North Carolina Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. — North Carolina Zoo officials are happy to announce that one of their chimps, Amy, is expecting a baby.

Amy is 35 years old and was born at the NC Zoo.

She’s already given birth once, but zoo officials want to make sure nothing goes wrong this time.

The zoo has a veterinary team on hand to help Amy through her pregnancy and deliver her baby without any problems.

The zoo also has a new baby chimp, named Obi, that you can see on visits now.

Google Map for coordinates 35.627521 by -79.757249.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.