24-year-old runs into burning home to save grandfather in South Carolina, neither make it out, authorities say

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Fire crews and other agencies are investigating a fatal house fire, FOX Carolina reports.

Charlie King, the fire chief, says crews were alerted to the house fire on Saturday before midnight.

King said the home was already burning intensely when crews arrived.

The coroner said the family that made it out reported that a 24-year-old man ran back in to save his grandfather.

The remains of the grandson and grandfather were found once the fire was out, King said.

The coroner identified the 24-year-old as Mr. Daniel Lee Ayers and his grandfather as Winfred Lee Dills, 75.

One person was reportedly treated on the scene and taken via EMS to the hospital while firefighters calmed the flames.

An investigation started once all the hot spots were taken care of.