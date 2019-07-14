× 19-year-old driver fell asleep before fatal NC crash, officials say

CLAYTON, N.C. — Police say a 19-year-old man fell asleep while driving on US Hwy 70 and crashed into another car – killing the driver Sunday morning, WTVD reports.

Clayton officials said Gavin Eugene Knight, 19, was driving on US Hwy 70 near Town Centre Blvd around 6 a.m. when he fell asleep and crossed the median into oncoming traffic.

Knight struck and killed 35-year-old Torey Vernell Rascoe, of Clayton, who was driving in a white Nissan.

Police say Rascoe was wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Knight was transported to Johnston Health Medical Center with minor injuries.

Knight is charged on citation for careless and reckless driving and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.