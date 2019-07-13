WINNING MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS: 38-56-59-8-25 (7)

Winston-Salem residents hold a rally, calling to stop the violence

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem residents held a rally in Piedmont Park on Saturday, calling for an end to gun violence in the city.

Rally Up Winston-Salem is a public safety and anti-street violence ministry that hosts monthly meetings, discussions and public forums.

The group says members of the public are invited to attend meetings and share thoughts and solutions.

"We need dialogue and unity," the group says.

Every first Thursday of the month, they hold a meeting from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Piedmont Park Community Center.

Every third Thursday, they hold a meeting from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Hanes Hosiery Recreation Center.

