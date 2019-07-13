× Volunteers clean up Belews Lake for Community Clean-Up Day

BELEWS CREEK, N.C. — Community members at Belews Lake are inviting people to join them for Community Clean-Up Day on Saturday at the Piney Bluff Boating Access at 9 a.m.

The idea for Community Clean-Up Day was born when local people drew attention to the large amounts of trash scattered around Belews Lake, especially near the Piney Bluff Boat Access.

During Community Clean-Up Day, volunteer groups will be assigned the three different areas to help clean up garbage.

Volunteers are strongly encouraged to wear close-toe shoes, pants, bug spray and sunscreen.

Duke Energy is providing trash-bags and gloves and various community groups are bringing water. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own food and water, though.

Volunteers are also urged to carpool since the boat dock cannot be blocked and parking is limited.

““We want to keep the area clean. People and wildlife can be injured by trash and garbage left behind by others,” said Bobby Clayton, a community member. “We care about our community and the legacy we are leaving for our children. If it becomes too much of an issue, Duke Energy can choose to no longer allow the public access.”