Video shows man swimming in Mississippi River during Tropical Storm Barry

NEW ORLEANS – Musician Glen David Andrews came across a man swimming in the Mississippi River near the French Quarter during Tropical Storm Barry.

Andrews was walking up to the river across from Jackson Square when he spotted the unidentified daredevil.

“Man, you gotta be crazy swimming in that river,” Andrews said.

Despite his misgivings about the stunt, Andrews streamed the man’s quick dip on his Facebook page.

While swimming in the Mississippi River is not advisable under even the calmest conditions, the river has been swollen to record heights for months.

Combine that with the early effects of Tropical Storm Barry, and even stepping foot into the swirling waters could prove fatal.

Nevertheless, the shirtless man persevered, and Andrews couldn’t contain his disbelief as he watched the man bob back to the surface and calmly exit the water.

“Swimming in the river, I done seen it all,” he said.