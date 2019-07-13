× Two Mount Airy teens have been missing for a week

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Trei Alan Hiatt and Cody Mitchell Draughn disappeared from the River Hill apartment complex on Newsome Street on July 5, according to Mount Airy police.

Hiatt is 14 with brown hair, 5’4” and 150 pounds.

Draughn is 13 with brown hair, 5’5” and 130 pounds.

They were last seen by one of their parents leaving on foot and are believed to be together.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of the two teens you are asked to contact the Mount Airy Police Department at (336) 786-3535.