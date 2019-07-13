Special sea turtles break nesting records in North Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rare giant loggerhead sea turtles are breaking nesting and egg laying records in the south, according to the Associated Press.

Scientists credit the massive amount of egg laying to efforts to increase conservation that started 30 years ago.

States have put more emphasis on protecting sea turtle nests since loggerheads were listed as a threatened species in 1978.

Since 1987, trawling shrimp boats have been required to provide turtle escape hatches in their nets.

These 30-year-old efforts are paying off now because female loggerheads reach maturity and begin nesting when they're about 30 years old, scientists say.

Loggerheads can weigh up to 300 pounds and crawl ashore on the southern Atlantic coast to lay their eggs every summer.

More than 12,200 nests have been cataloged in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, which already surpasses the previous highest measurement of 11,321 recorded in 2016.

While the nesting season goes on, loggerheads lay around 100 eggs the size of ping-pong balls per nest.

Volunteers from North Carolina comb through the shore at sunrise and catalog new nests and cover them with protection until they hatch.

This year, North Carolina has passed 1,640 nests, edging out its old record from 2016.

Florida is easily having the busiest nesting season so far, though.

They've had so many nests this year, they haven't been keeping a running count this season and will complete a final count in the fall.