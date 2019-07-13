South Carolina deputy saves cat clinging to pipe

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Charleston County deputy saved a cat clinging to a pipe on Thursday, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

A CCSO Facebook post says a driver had noticed the cat several times over the week and called dispatch.

Animal Control Deputy Kim Poirier found the cat still hanging on for dear life and was able to pull it to safety.

The post says Poirier had never seen anything like it and a fall would spelled doom for the cat.

The cat is now being treated for an injury and dehydration at the Charleston Animal Society.

“Not sure how many of her nine lives were used this time, but this cat will see another day thanks to an observant citizen and a careful law enforcement officer,” deputies said.