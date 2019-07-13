WINNING MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS: 38-56-59-8-25 (7)

Person dies in wreck on New Garden Rd.

Posted 8:56 am, July 13, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating a crash on New Garden Rd. that killed one person on Friday night.

According to police, a Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a Phillip Neal, of Greensboro, struck the rear of a Honda Civic driven by Carlos Arturo Taylhardat, of Greensboro.

The impact forced Taylhardat’s car into oncoming traffic, where a Nissan Titan driven by Mr. Michael Hooper, of Providence, NC, struck Taylhardat’s car.

Taylhardat died from injuries at the scene.

Police say they believe that speed and a medical condition caused the crash.

Police have not charged anyone at this time.

