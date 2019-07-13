× Manhattan power outages are crippling subway service and causing traffic problems

NEW YORK — Tens of thousands of people were without power in Manhattan on Saturday evening, ConEdison said.

Of the 38,000 customers without power in New York, most of them were in Midtown Manhattan and the Upper West Side, the utility company said.

The outage was having a widespread effect, with the New York subway system also experiencing power outages in its stations, the agency managing the trains said.

“We’re working to identify causes and keep trains moving,” the Metropolitan Transportation Authority tweeted.

The outages were affecting “multiple lines,” the MTA said. It told one Twitter user there were extensive delays on many lines.

The lack of power was a major issue on the streets and in buildings, too.

A CNN producer on the Upper West Side said he was at a movie when the theater went dark at about 7 p.m. He went outside and saw traffic and street lights were out. Traffic was jamming up in intersections but it wasn’t gridlocked, he said.