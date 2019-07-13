× Man shot in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, NC — A man suffering from a gunshot wound was found by police on Friday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

The release says that at around 9:33 p.m., police responded to the Willow Ridge Apartments at 2025 Willow Ridge Road in reference to an aggravated assault.

When officers arrived they say they found a male victim with a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000