Man dies in fatal Greensboro crash

Posted 12:38 pm, July 13, 2019, by

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man died in a crash in Greensboro on Friday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

The release says that at around 8:21 p.m., Phillip Neal, of Greensboro, was going north on New Garden Road when he hit the back of a car being driven by Carols Arturo Taylhardat, of Greensboro.

Police say Taylhardat was in a Honda Civic that was forced into oncoming traffic and hit by a Nissan Titan.

Taylhardat died at the scene as a result of his injuries, police say.

They also say they believe that the combination of speed and a medical condition caused the crash.

No charges have been filed right now.

The investigation is ongoing.

Google Map for coordinates 36.117410 by -79.872312.

