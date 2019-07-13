× Louisiana couple married as Barry got closer to the coast

MORGAN CITY, La. — Hurricane Barry is threatening the Lousiana coast, but that didn’t stop one couple from tying the knot, KATC-TV reports.

As Maria Templet and Jean Paul got closer to July 12, their scheduled wedding day, Barry got stronger.

They decided to go ahead with the wedding anyway because it’s become a bit of a family tradition.

Templet said her grandparents got married 69 years ago when a hurricane hit, so they decided to have faith and go with it.

Paul believes the couple will be graced with extra luck on their big day thanks to Barry.

After all, rain is considered lucky and this couple will have plenty of it.